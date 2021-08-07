State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $321,000 Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rush Enterprises from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $45.35 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $31.52 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

