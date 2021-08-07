State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafitte Capital Management LP grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 127,678 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 22.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 697,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,347,000 after buying an additional 125,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 304.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 86,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Universal Logistics by 30.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 121,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew T. Moroun purchased 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,357,456. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ULH opened at $21.60 on Friday. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $581.45 million, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.14. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

