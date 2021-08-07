State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $324,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.
DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.
NYSE DDD opened at $27.66 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71.
3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
3D Systems Profile
3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.
