State of Wisconsin Investment Board Invests $324,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In related news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,573 shares of company stock worth $821,947. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DDD opened at $27.66 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

