State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 300 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 14,030 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 155,773 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE STC opened at $58.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

