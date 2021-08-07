State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 400 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.25.

Shares of PCH opened at $51.18 on Friday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

