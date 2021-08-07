State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 800 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RC opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ready Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 47.10% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.46.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.