State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,814,000 after acquiring an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,058,000 after acquiring an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

In other MYR Group news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $405,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,707,078.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYRG opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.76. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $100.68.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.