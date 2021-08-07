Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $62.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.60. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.42 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,478,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

