SteepCoin (STEEP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $77,512.27 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SteepCoin

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

