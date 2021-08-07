Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SJ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Stella-Jones in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$54.39.

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$42.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$41.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

