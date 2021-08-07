Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of SBT opened at $5.11 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $256.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sterling Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 41,064 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

