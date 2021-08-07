Steve Hoffman Sells 94,425 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 94,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $106,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,497,873 shares in the company, valued at $26,552,596.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $187,530.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $82,031.25.

On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $54,862.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total value of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $49,500.00.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.28.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tyme Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

