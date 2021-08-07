Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 56.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 29,133 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

Steven Madden stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

