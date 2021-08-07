Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.
Shares of NYSE EDF opened at $8.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
