STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.56.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.21. 1,015,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. On average, analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

