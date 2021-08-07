Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 1,857 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 8,421 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Franklin Resources by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,730 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 158,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 44.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.