Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 10,808 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 137,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 53.3% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 255,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $17.13 on Friday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71.

