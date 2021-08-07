Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) by 57.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Streamline Health Solutions were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,930,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,946 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.54 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.71.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 48.19% and a negative return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter.

Streamline Health Solutions Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

