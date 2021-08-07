Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.77 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RGR traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $81.18. 155,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,706. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.70 and a 12 month high of $92.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 6,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $470,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,079. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

