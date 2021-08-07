Sumokoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $112,005.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Sumokoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0765 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sumokoin has traded up 1% against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $112,005.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.69 or 0.00610735 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000776 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. Sumokoin’s official website is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

