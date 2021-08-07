SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.27.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,836,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,309. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 42,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,058,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 4,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $93,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SunPower by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SunPower by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

