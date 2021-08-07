Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

NASDAQ RUN opened at $48.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,404,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after buying an additional 333,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

