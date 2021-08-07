Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Releases Earnings Results

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Superior Industries International updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SUP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 95,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,763. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $212.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.44.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.