Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) PT Lowered to C$0.85

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.95 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Surge Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $0.87.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Surge Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

