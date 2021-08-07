Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.160-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.50 million-$105.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.50 million.

Shares of SRDX stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. 55,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,158. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $787.43 million, a PE ratio of 109.19, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $35.17 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

