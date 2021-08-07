Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $310.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target reduced by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

NYSE:BABA opened at $196.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.67. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $531.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,356,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 227,867 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

