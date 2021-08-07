Susquehanna Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $350.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $321.78.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $295.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total value of $79,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total value of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,712,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.