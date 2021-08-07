Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,474 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $625,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 0.72.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.