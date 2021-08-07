SVB Leerink Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.94%.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.74 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

