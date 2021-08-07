SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AbbVie in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.38. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.67 EPS.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $114.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $119.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1,868.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,267,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,780 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

