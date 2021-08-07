SVB Leerink Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.72.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $66.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.41. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.