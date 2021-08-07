SVB Leerink Trims Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price to $234.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $238.00 to $234.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $250.05.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $230.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.72. Amgen has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3,036.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Amgen by 199.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,526,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,060,000 after buying an additional 242,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.