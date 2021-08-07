SVB Leerink Weighs in on Sage Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.00). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.63) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAGE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.72.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $41.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.47. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $98.39.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James M. Frates bought 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

