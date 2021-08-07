Swerve Hits Market Capitalization of $12.55 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Swerve has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. One Swerve coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00002014 BTC on exchanges. Swerve has a market cap of $12.55 million and $6.40 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00054887 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.57 or 0.00852208 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00099667 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00040567 BTC.

About Swerve

Swerve is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,184,675 coins and its circulating supply is 14,141,144 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Buying and Selling Swerve

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the exchanges listed above.

