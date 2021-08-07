Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Switch has increased its dividend by 1,034.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:SWCH opened at $24.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.34 and a beta of 0.72. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $2,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 478,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,361,125.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 92,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $1,935,824.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,532,787 shares of company stock worth $31,162,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

