Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Synaptics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ SYNA traded up $24.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.50. 1,217,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
