Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Announces Earnings Results

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Synaptics updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $24.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.50. 1,217,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

