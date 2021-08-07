Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Synaptics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Summit Insights cut shares of Synaptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.00.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics stock traded up $24.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,826. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $74.47 and a 52 week high of $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.