Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%.

SYRS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.69. 533,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,182. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.31. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $290.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYRS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

