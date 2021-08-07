Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $210.00 at Barclays

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.86.

Shares of TTWO opened at $158.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.20. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $151.00 and a 12 month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.58 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 19.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $231,560,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 28,383.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 484,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,562,000 after acquiring an additional 482,520 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after purchasing an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 371,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,630,000 after purchasing an additional 276,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

