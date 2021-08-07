Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Up to $14.38

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $15.56. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.56, with a volume of 40 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TALS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics stock. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 682,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,032,000. Talaris Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Aisling Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aisling Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.65% of Talaris Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.