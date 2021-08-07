Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) versus Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Head to Head Survey

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $78.89 million 81.25 $29.40 million ($0.43) -75.14 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 23.25 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -64.25% -43.06% -15.54% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Pacific Biosciences of California and Talis Biomedical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Talis Biomedical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 58.77%. Given Talis Biomedical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talis Biomedical is more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Talis Biomedical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Talis Biomedical on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

