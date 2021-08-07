Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.79. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.24.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 91,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $2,721,114.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $34,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,115,206. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $2,909,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $761,000. 62.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.