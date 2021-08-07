TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$66.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$66.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.55.

TC Energy stock opened at C$61.25 on Tuesday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$50.61 and a twelve month high of C$66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.96 billion and a PE ratio of 29.89.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$3.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.4499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at C$313,095.04. Also, Director John J. Mcwilliams sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.66, for a total transaction of C$65,996.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$226,464.02. Insiders have sold 2,900 shares of company stock valued at $198,319 over the last 90 days.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

