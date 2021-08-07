TCW Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 87,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -744.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

