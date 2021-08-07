TCW Group Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,843 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Avnet worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after buying an additional 633,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Avnet by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,475,000 after buying an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after buying an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after buying an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,133,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

AVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

In related news, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.