TCW Group Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 646,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 270,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 184,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,119.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.83. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

