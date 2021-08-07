TCW Group Inc. Has $950,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 416.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 129.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 30.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

