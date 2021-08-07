TCW Group Inc. Makes New Investment in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 130.5% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 395.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 30,247 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HHR opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.09. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.12%.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

