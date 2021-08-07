TCW Group Inc. Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 158.2% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MO opened at $47.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.84. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

