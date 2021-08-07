TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 97.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 329,653 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.35.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.36.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,656 shares of company stock valued at $2,827,355. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

